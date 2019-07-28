Pervez Khattak says probe ordered into attacks on security forces

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said that the high-level inquiry had been ordered into the cowardly attacks on the security forces in North Waziristan and Balochistan.

He was addressing a gathering here on Sunday.

On the occasion, a local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Haleem Khan announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Azakhel Payan along with supporters.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to the United States and meeting with US President Donald Trump had upset the anti-state forces.

“Imran Khan has proved to the world that Pakistan is a dignified state among the comity of nations,” he said, adding, the war was not a solution to problems.

The minister said the prime minister logically advocated the Kashmir Issue and exposed the Indian atrocities in the Indian-occupied Kashmir to the world.

“President Donald Trump also termed Kashmir a core issue. Pakistan wishes to resolve it through peaceful and meaningful dialogue,” he added. The defence minister said the Indian government should stop interfering in Pakistan in bid to destabilise the country.

Coming down hard on the past rulers, he said they plundered the exchequer with both hands and the people were now experiencing the problems and hardships.

He said the prime minister launched mega projects for the betterment of the people and uplift of the country.

“When I was the chief minister I took tangible measures like devolution of powers without caring for the hurdles created by the bureaucracy,” he asserted.

The defence minister said the federal government was committed to expanding the reforms to the entire country for the benefit of the common citizens. He thanked the people of Nowshera for reposing trust in him and his family members by electing him repeatedly. Pervez Khattak said all the ongoing development schemes launched for the people uplift would be completed.