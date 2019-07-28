Re-emergence of encroachers eclipse CDA’s drive

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority’s aggressive campaign against encroachers may not yield the desired results due to absence of a mechanism to control re-emergence of such violators.

The capital’s dwellers decry over car dealers’ illegal occupation of parking areas.

The residents of federal capital on Sunday demanded actions against illegal occupation on parking areas made by motor car dealers in different sectors of federal capital, hindering the pedestrian movement around the area.

According to them, they were facing difficulties in parking due to illegitimate ramps constructed by car motor dealers and showrooms owners and illegal occupiers on footpaths and parking areas of the Markaz.

Arsalan, a motorist said parking areas as well as footpaths and verandas of markets should be freed from encroachers to facilitate the general public visiting that markets.

He urged the authorities concerned to expand the anti-encroachment drive across the city and business center for freely movement of the citizens.

Waseem, a shopper in the area while blaming the authorities said due to nexus between the car dealers and officials concerned they had illegally encroached on pavements, footpaths, and roads to park cars.

He said action should be taken against those officials, who connived with the car dealers for encroachments.

When contacted, Coordinator Municipal Administration Directorate of Capital Development Authority, Owais said that the enforcement teams in collaboration with ICT administration, Islamabad Police, Traffic Police, Reserve police and relevant staff of other concerned formations were conducting regular visits to the illegal occupied areas across the city while heavy machinery was also being used to remove illegally constructed ramps.