Mon Jul 29, 2019
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Four die in Thatta accident

National

Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

SUKKUR: Four people, including children, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Thatta on Sunday. Reports said a bus, carrying picnickers, overturned, killing four people, including three minors, on the spot.

The bus was heading towards Keenjhar Lake from Karachi. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Baby Afsha, Reshma, Asad and Anela while Aisha, Samrin, Shamaila, Farzana, Sonia and others were injured. Police said the victims were residents of the Orangi town area in Karachi.

