Four die in Thatta accident

SUKKUR: Four people, including children, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Thatta on Sunday. Reports said a bus, carrying picnickers, overturned, killing four people, including three minors, on the spot.

The bus was heading towards Keenjhar Lake from Karachi. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Baby Afsha, Reshma, Asad and Anela while Aisha, Samrin, Shamaila, Farzana, Sonia and others were injured. Police said the victims were residents of the Orangi town area in Karachi.