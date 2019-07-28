Irfan Siddiqui released on bail

ISLAMABAD: Reviewing her decision of rejecting a bail application of renowned columnist Irfan Siddiqui and sending him to jail on 14-day judicial remand, Assistant Commissioner Ramna Sub-Division Mehreen Baluch on Sunday accepted his bail plea and ordered his release.

Using her authority as Assistant District Magistrate (ADM), Mehreen accepted the bail application filed on Saturday by the counsel for Siddiqui and ordered the release of Siddiqui and tenant Javaid Iqbal on Rs20,000 surety bonds each.

The Adiala Jail administration had completed the documentation of release long before the orders could reach the jail superintendent, jail sources disclosed.

It could not be known as to why Siddiqui was released on Sunday when the government offices remain closed.

Police raided Siddiqui’s G-10/3 residence and arrested him under Section 188 PPC late Friday night for violating the tenancy law. On Saturday, Mehreen rejected Siddiqui’s bail application and sent him to jail despite evidence that neither he was the owner of the house nor did he sign the agreement between the owner and tenant.

The bail plea filed by the counsel for Siddiqui was supposed to be heard on Monday but Mehreen Baloch opened her court on Sunday and granted Siddiqui post-arrest bail in the absence of his lawyers .

The AC’s staff called Siddiqui’s lawyers to inform them about the release orders.

Inquiries at different levels have been initiated to know as to why unnecessary embarrassment was created for the government, sources placed in the quarters concerned said. A departmental inquiry could be initiated at the district administration level. The police top bosses have already commenced process to know as to why Siddiqui was handcuffed on a minor accusation and who ordered the police to go to that extent.