This year’s World Hepatitis Day focuses on awareness

LAHORE : The World Hepatitis Day, 2019, emphasises on creating awareness of all the most common types of hepatitis which cause significant morbidity and mortality in the world and especially in the developing countries like Pakistan.

Fortunately, this is the peak time to create awareness and put emphasis on taking strong policy measures to curb the disease, as for 2019, Pakistan is the host country for World Hepatitis Day.

According to World Health Organisation official website stats, “viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide causing 1.4 million deaths a year. It is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis, and 9 times more people are infected with hepatitis than HIV. Hepatitis is preventable, treatable, and in the case of hepatitis C, curable. However, over 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis are lacking prevention, testing and treatment services.”

In the year 2019, Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s Locum Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Sabeen Farhan says, “We have seen a large number of hepatitis A and E patients to an alarming proportion in Pakistan. While with better technologies and economic growth, hepatitis viruses spread by feco-oral route should have been on the decline, unfortunately, it is exactly the opposite. Pakistan has 12 million cases of hepatitis B and C (HBV/HCV) and is therefore highest country in the world to have such a high disease occurrence. In our country, each New Year brings about 150 000 new cases.”

Another alarming fact is that, 86 per cent of people with HBV or HCV in Pakistan remain unaware of their infection and its consequences and risk transmitting the disease to their partners and families. Therefore, special importance should be given to prevent the spread of these viruses by various preventive measures. If people do get affected by these viruses, they must report to clinicians experienced in treating these viruses and trained in detecting and treating acute liver failure which may occur during these infections.

Dr Sabeen Farhan said new medicines had gone a long way to provide highly effective treatment with minimal side effects. “Today we have pan-genotypic regimes in Pakistan for hepatitis C which give cure rates nearing 99 pc with excellent safety profile and little or no side effects,” said Dr Sabeen. “Likewise, with Tenofovir Alafenamide introduced in Pakistan, we have added to another list of excellent medicines again with little or no side effects and great tolerability for Hepatitis B,” said Dr Sabeen.

“Still, however, great work needs to be done. People must be educated to treat hepatitis B, C and D before it affects the liver. Also we have to go a long way to make successful liver transplant centres in Pakistan. We must also educate people to get treatment from medical practitioners for all types of hepatitis instead of going to quacks, hakims and spiritual healers.”

At Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), during screening we found a large number of cancer and non-cancer patients with hepatitis A and E in almost all of our clinics. It is also alarming, there is no demographic distinction in this regards; people even from posh areas and well economic background are also affected by this disease. To cater this chunk of cancer patients, affected with hepatitis, at SKMCH&RC we have latest diagnostic and therapeutic facilities. Shaukat Khanum Pathology Laboratory is one of the nation’s largest and most sophisticated facilities that use state-of-the-art equipment for all tests,” said the gastroenterologist.

“On this World Hepatitis Day, I would emphasise on drinking clean water, consuming hygienic food, proper hand washing techniques, proper sanitation and vaccination against hepatitis A to prevent hepatitis A and E along with isolation of patients to prevent the spread of the disease. For hepatitis B, C, and D, we must avoid excessive injections, transfusions, venipunctures, dental procedures, cosmetic procedures which involve shared instruments. If they are needed, we must ensure proper sterilisation of all used instruments and disposal of syringes. We must also get vaccination against Hepatitis B.”