close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pr
July 28, 2019

Baig to attend ECO CCI in Istanbul

National

P
Pr
July 28, 2019

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice-President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) left for Istanbul to attend the 26th Executive Committee and 17th General Assembly meetings of Economic Cooperation Organisation, Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (ECO CCI) to be held from 28th till 30th July 2019 in Istanbul.

Dr Baig will give a presentation to resolve trade disputes through arbitration and suggested the ECO arbitration center to collaborate with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation chamber’s arbitration center. He will meet with presidents of ECO CCI of various countries including Rifat Hisarciklioglu, President of Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Turkey.

The SVP, FPCCI will also meet the Consul General of Pakistan to Turkey Bilal Pasha Khan to discuss the progress of PTA and FTA between Pakistan and Turkey. He will also discuss bilateral issues with Aykut Eken, President World Federation of Consuls to discuss FICAC’s next BoD meeting to be hosted by the Consular Corps Sindh Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan