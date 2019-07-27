Baig to attend ECO CCI in Istanbul

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice-President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) left for Istanbul to attend the 26th Executive Committee and 17th General Assembly meetings of Economic Cooperation Organisation, Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (ECO CCI) to be held from 28th till 30th July 2019 in Istanbul.

Dr Baig will give a presentation to resolve trade disputes through arbitration and suggested the ECO arbitration center to collaborate with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation chamber’s arbitration center. He will meet with presidents of ECO CCI of various countries including Rifat Hisarciklioglu, President of Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Turkey.

The SVP, FPCCI will also meet the Consul General of Pakistan to Turkey Bilal Pasha Khan to discuss the progress of PTA and FTA between Pakistan and Turkey. He will also discuss bilateral issues with Aykut Eken, President World Federation of Consuls to discuss FICAC’s next BoD meeting to be hosted by the Consular Corps Sindh Karachi.