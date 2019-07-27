Leisure Leagues: National Championship today

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues Six-a-Side Football National Championship will be held today (Sunday) at People’s Stadium in Karachi.

A total of four teams—one from each province—have qualified for the national championship. These four teams defeated nearly 80 teams from across the country.

Peshawar’s Shinwari FC, Karachi’s Abdul FC, Lahore’s Bata FC and Gawadar have qualified for the national finals after winning KP, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan regional championships, respectively.

The winners will represent Pakistan in the second edition of the Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece, which will be held from October 12 to 20. Last year, Lahore’s ICAW represented Pakistan in the inaugural edition, which was hosted by Portugal in Lisbon.