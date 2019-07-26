Ex-int’l umpire Rab Nawaz grieved

LAHORE: Sister of former international umpire and former Pakistan Railways’ first class cricketer Rab Nawaz died here late Thursday night. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard. Quran Khawani for the departed soul will be held on Saturday (July 27) at Rab Nawaz’s Brandreth Road residence after Zuhr prayers. Meanwhile an emergency meeting of the local sports orgnisers was held at the Railways Allama Iqbal Institute to condole the death of sister of Rab Nawaz. The meeting among others was also attended by cricket organiser Malik Sarwar Mahmood, Malik Iftikhar, Baba Khurshid, Masood Anwar, Arif Siddique, Nasir Alam, Manzoor Ali Arif and Haji Abdul Razzak.