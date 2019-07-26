NAB deputy director stalked: FIR lodged; Bureau official arrested Zardari, Talpur, Shahid Khaqan in corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have lodged a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy director against unknown people chasing his car last night.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, claimed that Rawalpindi NAB Deputy Director Asad Mehmood Janjua has arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, involved in corruption charges.

Muhammad Saleem Khan, a NAB officer, lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of the Islamabad police saying that one of the NAB officers, Asad Masood Janjua, was driving back to home after his official duty via Margalla Road. As he reached near F-9 Park at about 5.30pm, he noticed a vehicle Toyota Vitz bearing registration number AAG-712 with tinted glasses was following him. Feeling the situation, the NAB officer slowed down his car but the chaser kept on following him, he however, turned to Marquees of E-11 at Margalla Road, the chaser also turned his vehicle to the Marquees and kept on following him till he parked his car in front of shop, while, the chaser hesitantly turned his car to a street, next to the shop, said in the FIR.

The officer could not observe who was in the suspicious vehicle because of tinted glasses. Suddenly the suspicious vehicle disappeared from the scene, the complainant added with the request to provide security to the NAB officer.

A police officer, with the condition not to disclose his identity, said that many activists of political parties could be rounded up with their top slot leadership to hunt the chasers.