Prisons IG asked to remove AC, TV from Nawaz cell

LAHORE: The Punjab government has reportedly asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig to remove air-conditioner (AC) from the cell of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, though Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent and some Home Department officials denied having any such information.

The reports, however, prompted criticism from Maryam Nawaz, who warned that the act would be equivalent to putting his father’s life in danger.

A letter, reportedly written by Punjab Home Department to the IGP on July 17, says, “The following directions of prime minister have been intimated for implementation and report: ‘No preferential treatment be given to the criminals and money-launders in the prison in Punjab’.”

In another letter, dated July 12, it was mentioned that information regarding implementation of four directives of the prime minister were still awaited.

The reporter contacted Additional Secretary (Prisons) Khizar Afzal of the Home Department, but he failed to give any answer.

Another official from the Home Department, however, denied having knowledge of any such letters, and said when instructions would be given by the prime minister, those would be implemented.

A spokesperson for the Home Department also denied knowledge of such a letter.

A picture is also viral on the social media showing the AC and TV being removed from Nawaz Sharif’s jail cell. The spokesperson declared it fake picture and said that AC and TV had not been removed.

According to an official, no such facility can be withdrawn from former prime minister according to the jail manual. “If they want to remove these facilities, they will have to amend the jail rules.”

Kot Lakhpat Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Ijaz Asghar, when contacted, said that the jail administration did not receive any letter regarding removal of AC and TV from the cell of Nawaz Sharif.

According to the jail manual, he added, Nawaz Sharif could have a television set, and a bed, but not an air-conditioner. However, he added, ex-premier had been provided the AC facility on the recommendation of doctors.

Provincial information department also declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the reporter.

INP adds: Interestingly, the letter titled ‘Prime Minister’s visit to Lahore on 19-6-19’ carries many typos such as Prime Minister Punjab and Services and General Administration Department Lahore.

According to the letter, the prime minister, apart from instructing the Punjab government to take action against child pornographers, child molesters and fake encounters by the police, had also asked not to provide any preferential treatment to criminals and money-launders in the prison of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to Pakistani community in the US on Sunday, announced withdrawing facilities of AC and television from jailed politicians including Nawaz Sharif, who is in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, as well as Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

However, these letters show that long before the announcement, the PM had already instructed the authorities to withdraw these facilities.

Online adds: The Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the IG prisons, saying that no accused would be given any (additional) facility in jail without permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and no concession would be given to those imprisoned in money-laundering case.