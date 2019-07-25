Rabbani slates idea of setting up media court

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday said any restriction whatsoever on the media was an attack on democracy and in violation of articles 19 and 19(A) of Constitution 1973 dealing with and pertaining to the freedom of expression and access to information.

He made it clear that any such move was condemned and would be resisted inside Parliament while the media was facing the worst kind of censorship than the days of martial law.

Giving his reaction to the recent developments and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan about the establishment of media courts, Rabbani noted, “the media is already under severe censorship in the form of press advisory and measures of intimidation from ruling quarters which tantamount to censorship worse than in the days of martial law.” He said, “The idea of setting up media courts is yet another manner of intimidating and bringing under pressure the media. This is out rightly rejected.” He explained that forums for resolution of disputes existed in the form of the Press Council of Pakistan, Pemra Council of Complaints, Wage Board Implementation Tribunal and other laws and forums were available.

Rabbani remarked, “It appears that after being unsuccessful in foisting the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority draft, the government has now fallen back on such measures as establishing courts.” The people of Pakistan, he pointed out, had safeguarded their rights to freedom of expression and information which they utilise through the media. “We the citizens and parliamentarians will stand by the right of media to express its views without any form of monitoring,” he maintained.