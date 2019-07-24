Nawabshah jail prisoners faint after three-day-long power failure

NAWABSHAH: Four prisoners of the packed-to-capacity District Jail, Nawabshah, fainted and several others suffered from heat exhaustion and needed immediate medical attention due to an unattended three-day-long power failure following transformer breakdown.

The transformer for the prison broke down, leading to a three-day-long power failure turning the condition of prison inmates facing sweltering heat miserable.

While some fainted, many others needed urgent medical help due to unbearable heat.

The situation was further complicated due to cramped facility where 300 prisoners are lodged against a capacity of 100 prisoners only.

Confirming the report, District Jail Superintendent Syed Ali Akbar Shah said the 50 kv transformer malfunctioned due to excessive load.

He said electric supply was being managed by a generator but its running cost was way beyond that of the prison's budget.

The superintendent said he has written to the IG Prisons for installation of new 100 kv transformer to adequately meet the requirements of overcrowded jail.