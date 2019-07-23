Mike Pompeo meets PM Imran

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House in Washington DC on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan were also present during the meeting.

The meeting came during Khan’s first official visit to Washington as Premier since his party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — assumed power following the July 2018 general elections.

Khan is visiting the US on an invitation from US President Donald Trump, who hosted him at the White House on Monday.

Among many other positive statements during the meeting, Trump offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

“I will say that we have a very good relationship with India. I know that your relationship was strained a little bit … maybe a lot,” Trump said.