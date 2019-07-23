31 held during search operation in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad police conducted grand search operations in various areas of Golra and Secretariat police stations and arrested 31 suspects, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following Special orders of Inspector General Of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan grand targeted search and combing operation are being continued in federal capital. The purpose of these search operations is to curb the crime and the menace of drugs from the capital.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan and SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi the search operations were also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandoes, lady commandoes, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operations were conducted in areas of 26 No Chungi, Siri Saral , Muslims Colony, Noor Pur Shahan and surroundings. The officials nabbed 10 suspects from the area of Ps Golra and 21 suspects from area of Secretariat Police Station. During the search operations 3.440 kilogram hashish, 250 gram heroine one 7mm rifle, one dagger, five bikes were also recovered from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities.