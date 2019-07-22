Dacoit killed in encounter

OKARA: A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police on Monday.

Haveli police signaled two motorcyclist suspects near Khurpa village, but the motorcyclists ignored the signal and sped away. The police chased them and near Matanwala village level-crossing the bandits opened fire on the police. The police retaliated the firing and found the body of one bandit lying near his motorcycle and his gun.

Later, the dead bandit was identified as Tanveer alias Tanni Kamboh of village 6/SP, who was wanted by police in dozens of murder and dacoity cases. He had shot dead a local trader Abdul Hamid few days ago.

3 HELD FOR FAKE NUMBER PLATES: Police arrested three youths who were traveling on motorcycle with fake number plates.

The police arrested Muhammad Kazim of village 47/2L, Muhammad Nadeem and Asif and booked them.

PRINCIPAL HELD CUTTING TREES: The principal of Government Higher Secondary School Renala Khurd was arrested while cutting trees from school area at night.

The Renala Khurd Assistant Commissioner (AC) found the principal cutting trees and loading in a tractor-trolley. The special Branch police are investigating.

DRUGGED PASSENGERS RETURNED VALUABLES: A bus passenger fainted when he was drugged by any fellow passenger during their journey from Lahore to Bahawalpur.

Imran fainted and was rushed to Okara DHQ hospital by the Rescue 1122 staffers. When he regained consciousness Rescue-1122 staffers returned his Rs 90,790, Saudi riyals, CNIC and his mobile phone. District Emergency Officer Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal lauded the honesty of his staffers.

VALUABLES STOLEN: Locals were deprived of cash and other valuables on Monday. Thieves entered the house of Mehr Muhammad Rafique of Nasim Fatima Colony and stole 4 tola gold, Rs 25, 000 and a gun.

Thieves stole 5 tola gold and Rs 200,000 from the house of Muhammad Jamme of 40/D village. Thieves entered the shop of Liaqat Ali and took away Rs 250,000 and 245 suits.Police have registered cases.