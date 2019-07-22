close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Four drug peddlers held in Sialkot

National

SIALKOT:Four drug peddlers were arrested on Monday.

Sabzpir police arrested Latif with 1.16 kg hashish, the Begowala police Umer Farooq with 1.35 kg hashish, Satrah police Anwar with 1.26 kg hashish and Moutrah police Javed Masih with 1.46 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Citizens urged to use helmets: Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) traffic Mazhar Farid Monday urged citizens to use helmets to avoid fatal injuries during accidents.

Talking to reporters, he said parents and teachers should create awareness about the advantages of helmets among the youngsters.

He said the trend of driving vehicles without driving license must be discouraged by all social circles.

