Plan finalised to eradicate polio

LAHORE : On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, the Primary and Secondary Health Department has prepared a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long term measures to eradicate polio from the province.

The chief secretary was briefed on the plan by Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani, at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said concerted and comprehensive efforts were needed for complete eradication of polio from the country.

He mentioned there was a need to step up the efforts against polio in the province, saying that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He said hardworking officers would be encouraged while the careless ones would be punished.

He said dependence on the volunteers should be minimised to ensure quality in the anti-polio drive.

He said public cooperation was of key importance in efforts to fight polio; all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about this crippling disease.

He said there was a need to work with national spirit to eradicate polio once and for all.

Salman said due to effective steps the result of environmental samples from Lahore and Multan was negative in June.

He said polio virus did not cause disability in the cases reported from Lahore and Jehlum because of better coverage of vaccination. He added 600 vaccinators have been recruited for improving quality of anti-polio campaign.

Library: The meeting of the board of governors of Quaid-e-Azam Library, presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday, formed three committees to run affairs of the library.

Six-member executive committee, three-member promotion committee, and six-member books’ selection committee would prepare recommendations for administrative and financial matters of the library, its expansion and up gradation, digitisation, selection and purchase of books, promotions and recruitment of staff.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said full guidance should be provided to students, who use the library for preparation of CSS exam.

He directed the PITB chairman to start work on digitisation on priority so that maximum people could be given access to the books.

He said a survey should be conducted before purchase of new books, keeping in view the requirements of library members especially the students.

He said Quid-e-Azam Library has a historical status and there was a need to highlight its importance.

He also issued instructions regarding establishment of a separate section for research scholars.

The chief secretary also visited different sections of the library and inquired people about quality of services being provided to them.

On students’ complaints, he ordered number of newspapers and magazines be increased in newspaper section, besides purchase of new editions of books.

The meeting was attended by Asghar Nadeem Syed, Amjad Islam Amjad, secretaries of higher education, archives, regulation departments, other board members and officers concerned.