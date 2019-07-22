Body of one of six drowned children recovered

SUKKUR: The police on Monday claimed to have recovered the body of one of the six children feared drowned in the River Indus in Sukkur. According to the police, a child who witnessed the incident, said that the children jumped into the river one after another to save each other after one of them got entangled probably in the underwater bushes. The police said the young witness was in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, at least 15 bodies including those of five women were recovered from the Sukkur Barrage during the last week. On Saturday, as many as five bodies were found floating near gate numbers 33, 36 and 41 of the barrage. The volunteers of Edhi Welfare Sukkur buried them as none came forth to claim them.