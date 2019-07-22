SCCI seeks uninterrupted power supply to industrial estate

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday urged the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to take action against the kunda mafia (power thieves) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

Expressing concern over the reports about the power theft and tripping issue in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi said the non-availability of electricity would bring the industries on the verge of collapse.

He said that if action was not taken against power thieves, the industries will shut down due to kunda mafia and constant tripping that would lead to unemployment.

The SCCI chief said electricity remained cut off owing to overloading of the power distribution system, halting the production process in the industrial units because of which industrialists were facing financial and production losses.

He said the Pesco officials and administration, as well as the police were reluctant to take against the kunda mafia despite lodging complaints on several occasions.

The SCCI chief said though Pesco had launched a campaign against power theft, it remained unfruitful.

He said inaction against the power thieves was not only affecting industries but also inflicting a financial loss on the power distribution company, Pesco.