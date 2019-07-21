close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
NR
News Report
July 22, 2019

Tribal districts’ polls: Independents are with us, says Shaukat Yousafzai

NR
News Report
July 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Sunday that the people of tribal districts gave their verdict in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in first ever provincial elections.

According to Geo News, Shaukat Yousafzai said most of the independent candidates who have won the election in tribal districts also belong to PTI. He said the KP government did not interfere in the KP elections and everyone should accept its results. Meanwhile, federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has said independent candidates who have won elections in tribal districts are in contact with the government.

Addressing a ceremony at press club in Nowshera on Sunday, the minister said he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) has emerged as major party in the elections in merged districts. He congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local administration and security forces on peaceful conduct of elections in tribal districts.

