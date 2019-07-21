close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Tayyab, Asim, Ammad in QSF Squash Open pre-quarter-finals

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, and Ammad Fareed reached the pre-quarterfinals of the $28,000 QSF Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Amaad thrashed Yuri Farneti of Italy 11-5, 11-7, 2-11, 11-3 in 35 minutes, while Tayyab and Asim got byes in the first round.

Ammad is to face fourth seed Tayyab and seventh seed Asim will be up against Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong in the second round.

However, Farhan Zaman, Israr Ahmed, and Ali Bukhari lost in the first round. Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong smashed Farhan 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 in 24 ­minutes. Ahmed Hosny of Egypt overpowered Ali 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6 in 50 minutes. Jean-Pierre Brits of South Africa won against Israr 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7 in 59 minutes.

