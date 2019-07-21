Solutions for Karachi

The people of Karachi have been facing various problems for a long time. Crime, water scarcity and power shortages are some major issues and the whole city seems to be trapped under the detrimental impact of such life-threatening problems. Not only have these issues engulfed Pakistan’s economic hub, they have also pulled the helpless people of Karachi into a quandary. I would like to draw the attention of the central government towards the six major issues of Karachi that need to be dealt with on a priority basis. First, the city has suffered a lot in regards to a severe water crisis. If it is not managed it could lead to violence in Karachi’s worst hit areas. Second, the deteriorating public transport in the most populous city of Pakistan has also added fuel to fire. The metro and green bus projects are still yet to be completed. As a result, traffic jams have gotten even worse. People would not have faced this issue had there been a good and decent public transport system. Third, illegal settlements and land grabbing must be eradicated from Karachi. The authorities concerned should root such mafias out from the dark underbelly of our beloved city and cleanse it. Fourth, at the university level, the education standard of Karachi has suffered due to lack of resources and the inefficiency of the HEC. Providing adequate funds and putting pressure on the HEC will help to promote the standard of education in this mega city.

Fifth, Karachi, despite generating 60 percent of the federal revenue, hardly gets 10 percent of the federal resources. In this regard, Pakistan’s largest city needs more federal resources. Pollution, poor urban planning and the absence of an adequate garbage and waste disposal system have turned Karachi into a filthy city. The concerned authorities must remind the KWSB about what their job is. The government must also launch a public awareness campaign about pollution. The issues are very serious and the people have suffered a lot from such problems. However, with strong will and determination, the government can address these issues. And Karachi can return to its glory once more.

Muazzam Ali

Karachi