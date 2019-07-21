10 MPs urge Trump to talk

WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of 10 influential lawmakers have asked President Donald Trump ‘to raise the issue of human rights abuses in Pakistan during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan’.

The two leaders are meeting at the White House on Monday (today) to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

In a lengthy Congressional letter, the lawmakers from both Democrat and Republican parties urged President Trump ‘to raise the issue of human rights abuses with Prime Minister Imran Khan when he [Trump] meets with him.

The letter has been signed by Congressmen Brad Sherman, Ann Wagner, Adam B Schiff, Jan Schakosky, Eleanor H Norton, Carolyn B Maloney, David E Price, Juan Vargas, David Schweikert, and Dan Crenshaw.

Even though the Trump administration has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and help encourage the peace process, it also seeks concrete and irreversible steps in countering militant outfits.

The letter said, “As you seek to change Pakistani behaviour on issues like terrorism, it is essential that you also push the Pakistani government to improve the lives of its citizens."