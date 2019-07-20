Upper Dir admin stresses measures for possible floods

DIR: Upper Dir district administration has directed its departments to take precautionary measures as the monsoon rains may trigger flash floods.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has predicted flash floods in Upper Dir in this monsoon season. Two flash floods have already hit Kohistan area in Upper Dir district recently where three people were injured and bridges, portions of main Dir-Kumrat road, link roads and other infrastructure damaged. In this respect, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan called a meeting which was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Ubaidur Rahman Dogar. Heads of different departments, tehsildars and others attended the meeting. Ubaid directed the department heads to make preparations to prevent huge losses. Meanwhile, the official visited various filling stations in Dir subdivision and checked the prices and scales of different kinds of fuel. The deputy commissioner fined owners of some filling stations for overcharging. He warned the filling stations’ management to follow the official rates.