Hong Kong actor stabbed in China

BEIJING: Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach while appearing on stage for a promotional event in southern China on Saturday.

A man ran onto the stage and stabbed and slashed the veteran actor, video broadcast on local media showed.

“We are extremely shocked by this incident,” Yam´s management company said Saturday evening in a statement released on the Twitter-like Weibo platform. The 64-year-old Yam was at a promotional event in southern Guangdong province´s Zhongshan city when he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed on his right hand, the company said.

Yam was receiving treatment at a local hospital and his wounds are not life-threatening, the local Huoju Development Zone police said in a statement.

A suspect was subdued at the scene, the police said, with video showing the crowd pinning down the attacker.

Yam´s management company said the actor had undergone a successful surgery and had his stomach and internal organs stitched up.

The actor has 234 film and TV credits, according to IMDB, including an appearance as a crime lord in the 2003 adventure movie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life.