Foundation stone laid for hospital in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Cantonment General Hospital.

Additional Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Dr Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry, Director Peshawar Rana Khalil Ahmed, Station Commander Nowshera Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan, Chief Executive Cantonment Board Nowshera Irfan Ahmed, Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, Idrees Khattak and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum, Natural Resources and Water and Power Dr Imran Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry and Brigadier Nazir Hussain gave a detailed presentation to the defence minister on the construction of the hospital and cantonment beautification project.

Pervez Khattak lamented that whoever came to power in the past always focused on personal ends rather than doing something tangible for the people.

He said that his party always valued public mandate whether in the government or opposition.

The defence minister said the past rulers plundered the exchequer and did nothing for the welfare of the masses.

He said the government was taking measures to check the price-hike that had adversely affected the people.

Pervez Khattak made it clear that the government was after those who had looted the national exchequer, and those whose hands were clean should not worry.

The defence minister said the underprivileged people were fed up with the previous governments and that’s why they had voted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to power to bring about the change.

Pervez Khattak said the corrupt were now afraid of raids being conducted by the National Accountability Bureau.

He hoped the foreign policies being formulated by the government would earn Pakistan’s passport and citizens respect at the international level.

The defence minister said the foreign businessmen were taking interest in investment in Pakistan and that would improve the economic condition of the country.

He said that he brought reforms in different departments when he was the chief minister and the people acknowledged his efforts and that’s why they voted PTI again in the 2018 elections.

The PTI leader said the KP police were also reformed, Fata was merged with the province, and health and education sectors were given priority.

Later, Pervez Khattak also inaugurated the Trauma Centre at the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex.