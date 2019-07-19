close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

Tribal districts polls: Geo to telecast special transmission

July 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Geo News will telecast special transmission today (Saturday) on the occasion of first ever provincial elections in tribal districts.

The Geo News team of reporters, anchors and analysts will present authentic and credible results to the audience as soon as they are made available. Breaking news, special reports and analysis about the elections will also be presented during the transmission.

The historic elections in merged districts will be held today (Saturday) on 16 general seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The polling will start at 8:00am and end at 5:00pm

