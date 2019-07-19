Loot culture can’t continue in Naya Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that powerful people were being made to face trial for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said that the culture of loot and plunder could no more continue in the new Pakistan. The chief minister said that the PTI government had laid the foundation of a transparent Pakistan. He said that massive corruption was committed during the previous governments and the corrupt leaders mercilessly looted the national resources.

The bank balances of the former rulers continued to soar with each passing day but the people suffered due to joblessness and inflation, he added. He said that Pakistan had entangled in the quagmire of corruption in the past, but the new Pakistan was achieving the goal of transparency and it was being transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"In fact, the foundation of a transparent Pakistan has been laid by the PTI," he added. The chief minister said that the whole nation earnestly desired accountability of those who looted the country and crossed all limits in corruption.

"No one should remain in any misperception, as in the new Pakistan all were equal before the law. He said that the past rulers would have to face the law for their wrongdoings and corruption," he added.

Those who looted the national resources are criminals and their faces have been fully exposed before the people, he added. He said that loot and plunder was committed in the name of mega projects during the last 10 years, he added. The chief minister said that corruption and foreign loans devastated the national economy and Pakistan reached the brink of devastation in the past decades.

He said that basic necessities of people were ignored and exhibitory projects were launched which compounded the public problems. The PTI government has waged a war against corruption because the government was the custodian of the national exchequer and no one would be allowed to commit embezzlement of funds, he concluded.

cabinet meeting: Usman Buzdar will preside over a cabinet meeting today (Saturday). The meeting will be held at the committee room of the CM's office in which 19-point agenda would be reviewed.

The meeting would be attended by ministers, advisers, chief secretary and high officials, said a handout here Friday. grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief on the death of renowned religious scholar Allama Munir Ahmed Yousafi.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss.