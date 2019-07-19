Elite traffic

When do individuals become more important than the people? The elite create massive traffic jams on Mall Road, Lahore with their fleets of armed vehicles and police escorts. Lahore was practically shut down yesterday because of a massive rainstorm that lasted half the day. To make matters worse, Mall Road was closed because of traffic on this horrible day.

When will these security issues be dealt with? Mall Road should not be held hostage by any group of people or the government for security reasons. It is the main artery of Lahore. Thousands pass through it daily and the massive inconvenience it causes when it is blocked is incredibly unappreciated. So far, no government has been able to curtail this problem, sadly.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore