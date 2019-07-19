close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 20, 2019

Elite traffic

Newspost

 
July 20, 2019

When do individuals become more important than the people? The elite create massive traffic jams on Mall Road, Lahore with their fleets of armed vehicles and police escorts. Lahore was practically shut down yesterday because of a massive rainstorm that lasted half the day. To make matters worse, Mall Road was closed because of traffic on this horrible day.

When will these security issues be dealt with? Mall Road should not be held hostage by any group of people or the government for security reasons. It is the main artery of Lahore. Thousands pass through it daily and the massive inconvenience it causes when it is blocked is incredibly unappreciated. So far, no government has been able to curtail this problem, sadly.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost