Bilal bags taekwondo gold in Korea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr has won gold medal in the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships in Korea.
According to the details reaching here, Zuhayr (-13 year & -36kg) beat China and Russia players to win medal.
Muhammad Zayd Waleed won bronze medal in Kyorugi category (-13 year & -28kg). In his category, he defeated Korean player and won bronze medal.
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr has won gold medal in the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships in Korea.
According to the details reaching here, Zuhayr (-13 year & -36kg) beat China and Russia players to win medal.
Muhammad Zayd Waleed won bronze medal in Kyorugi category (-13 year & -28kg). In his category, he defeated Korean player and won bronze medal.