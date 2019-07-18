Bilal bags taekwondo gold in Korea

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr has won gold medal in the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships in Korea.

According to the details reaching here, Zuhayr (-13 year & -36kg) beat China and Russia players to win medal.

Muhammad Zayd Waleed won bronze medal in Kyorugi category (-13 year & -28kg). In his category, he defeated Korean player and won bronze medal.