Vendor verification

Peshawar is the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa The government wants to improve the tourism sector in KP, and one of the requirements of this is to have a robust industry of roadside vendors selling food and other items at all tourist locations to cater to the needs of the tourists and visitors. It was pointed out to me that in Peshawar the PDA does not have any roadside vendor licensing system. Instead various workers of the PDA were taking money from roadside vendors and confiscating their wares illegally, with no official rules or regulations in place to stop them.

In such a situation, when the CM is not interested in listening to poor citizens, then we have no other option but to ask the PM to please look into this matter. Roadside vendor licenses should be made available in Peshawar, and the PDA should not be given this responsibility. And, NAB and anti-corruption officials should look into the affairs of the PDA.

Shahryar K Baseer

Peshawar