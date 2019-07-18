Khursheed slams ‘political witch hunt’

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader MNA Syed Khursheed Ali Shah has condemned the arrest of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said the superior judiciary should take notice of Abbasi’s arrest to ensure justice.

Talking to the media in Sukkur here on Thursday, Khurshhed said the PTI goverment in order to divert public attention from series of failures has launched witch hunt against opposition leaders. He said the prime minister only believes in victimisation and is not devising policies and actions to drive the country out of serious crises it is embroiled in. The senior PPPP leader said the ‘selected prime minister’ is not concerned with the plight of public suffering due to increasing inflation, rising interest rates, devaluation of rupee, closure of industrial units and massive unemployment. He said the opposition and the common man are on the same page to protest against inflation and unemployment.

Earlier, the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah presided over a meeting of district social welfare board, in the DC office. Khursheed directed officers not to misuse the amount of production bonus released by the federal government for development in gas producing districts. He said the Social Welfare Fund should be utilized on the development of citizens. He said the RO plant and water supply schemes should be executed.