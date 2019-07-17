‘Communications Ministry revenue increases by 51pc’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Communications has claimed that its revenue had increased by 51 percent and revenue of the Ministry posted rise to Rs43 billion.

According to the details provided by party’s Central Media Department, the federal government has issued report of performance and expenditures of the Ministry of Communications during the last eleven months.

The report said the revenue of the Ministry has risen to Rs43 billion and its income increased by 51 percent. Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has so far recovered seven billion rupees and deposited the amount to the national kitty.

The report said billions of rupees were also recovered under the anti-encroachment campaign of the government however the recovery ratio during last regime was nil.

A new system containing facilities such as e-billing, e-tendering, and mobile app has been introduced in the Ministry to enhance transparency. The report said different projects of national highways will be completed from three to six months.

In previous government the minister and parliamentary secretary received Rs3591000 and Rs4852000 respectively in terms of TA & DA(s), however, the incumbent minister Murad Saeed did not spend a single penny of the national exchequer to cover the fuel or transport expenses and has not even claimed the TA&DA allowances.