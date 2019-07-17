U-16 players honoured

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded cash prizes and certificates to prominent U-16 performers of SBP’s 7-game Training and Coaching Camps at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Following U-16 players were given Rs 20,000 each for their outstanding performance: Usman Mansha, Zohaib Ahsan (hockey), Husnain Ali, Daniyal Ahmed (wrestling), Gulfam Haider, Awais Ali (volleyball), Haider Sultan, Haider Shakeeb (weightlifting), Zeeshan, M Shahbaz (kabaddi), M Ali Ghani, Ali Haider (powerlifting), Shahid Imran, Sufian Ali (athletics).

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports appreciated the performance of young athletes during the SBP’s 7-game Training and Coaching Camps. “These young players are our true asset and we will continue to hold such top level training camps to nurture their abilities in future as well,” he added.

Bhatti informed that the project of Sports School has been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) and it will be completed during the ongoing year. “We also organized Punjab Games after a gap of eight years and thousands of young male and female players took part in these games”. Lauding the services of outgoing DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar, Bhatti said: “Outgoing Director Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was an important part of our team. He did wonderful efforts for the sports promotion in Punjab”.

Farewell ceremony for outgoing DG SBP: Sports Board Punjab’s officials and staff held a farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Director Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan presented a bouquet to outgoing Director Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on behalf of Sports Board Punjab employees and lauded his services during his stay at Sports Board Punjab.

Addressing the farewell ceremony, Nadeem Sarwar thanked the entire SBP officers and staff for their full cooperation. “We accumulated wonderful success through excellent team work during my stay at Sports Board Punjab. The revival of Punjab Games and Annual Sports Calendar will prove to be very useful for the healthy sports future of Punjab”.

Director Admin Javed Chohan and others paid rich tributes to outgoing DG Nadeem Sarwar. “Nadeem Sarwar has offered revolutionary services during his 10-month stay at Sports Board Punjab. He gave a direction to board and emphasized on the constitutional duties of Sports Board Punjab”.