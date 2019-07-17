PM, Corbyn trade blows over response to racism allegations

LONDON: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn trashed each other’s record in dealing with allegations of racism within their parties during Prime Minister’s Questions.

May switched focus on to Labour’s approach to anti-Semitism after Corbyn began by asking about the government’s record on climate change. Labour leader Corbyn pushed back with criticism of the Conservative Party’s response to Islamophobia and the views of some of its members.

On climate change, he also claimed that at the current rate the government will not meet its 2050 net zero emissions target “until 2099” — warning at this point it will be “too late for our planet and our children”.

Speaking in the Commons, Corbyn started by asking why the government had been accused of “coasting” over climate change, to which the Prime Minister replied: “The government has a fine record on climate change, including our recent legislation on net zero emissions. “But there is an issue that needs to be addressed in this House, and before (Corbyn) stands up and parades himself as the champion of climate change or the champion of the people or the defender of equality and fairness, he needs to apologise for his failure to deal with racism in the Labour Party.”

May held up a newspaper advertisement, telling MPs: “Just today, 60 distinguished members of the Labour Party have written in the newspapers ‘the Labour Party welcomes everyone ... except, it seems, Jews.

“This is your legacy Mr Corbyn. You still haven’t opened your eyes. You still haven’t told the whole truth. You still haven’t accepted your responsibility. You have failed the test of leadership’. “Apologise now.”

Corbyn replied: “This party was the first to introduce anti-racist legislation into law in Britain. This party totally opposes racism in any form whatsoever.”