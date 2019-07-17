Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of the following officers. According to the notification, Umar Alvi has been posted as Additional Secretary Primary Healthcare Department, Ansar Ali as Section Officer Primary Healthcare, Abdul Ghaffar as DMO D G Khan, Muhammad Shahid as Assistant Commissioner Kot Chatha, while the services of Ashfaqur-Rehman have been placed at the disposal of DG Anti-corruption Establishment until further posting, while Muhammad Tanvir has been given an additional charge of post Additional Commissioner (revenue) Bahawalpur till further orders.