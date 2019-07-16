close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

Ex-MNA seeks permission to meet Nawaz

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: A former member national assembly of PML-N has approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to visit inmate supremo of his party Nawaz Sharif.

Malik Muhammad Aslam, a former MNA from Sargodha, pleaded that he was an old party worker and wanted to meet his party leader. He pointed out that he approached the jail superintendent and home department but they turned down his plea to meet the former PM. He requested the court to direct home department and the jail superintendent to allow him to meet Nawaz Sharif. After hearing preliminary arguments, acting Chief Justice Mammon Rashid Sheikh issued notice to home department and sought reply.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus