Ex-MNA seeks permission to meet Nawaz

LAHORE: A former member national assembly of PML-N has approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to visit inmate supremo of his party Nawaz Sharif.

Malik Muhammad Aslam, a former MNA from Sargodha, pleaded that he was an old party worker and wanted to meet his party leader. He pointed out that he approached the jail superintendent and home department but they turned down his plea to meet the former PM. He requested the court to direct home department and the jail superintendent to allow him to meet Nawaz Sharif. After hearing preliminary arguments, acting Chief Justice Mammon Rashid Sheikh issued notice to home department and sought reply.