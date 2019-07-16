Reception held for MPs cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Zain Qureshi, Pakistan Parliamentarians Cricket World Cup winning team captain, dedicated the success to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Speaking at a reception hosted by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in honour of the winning team, Zain from Multan said the team members worked hard to win the World Cup. “Every member of the team put in their efforts in the victory. NA Speaker always supported our cause and preparations for the event. We dedicate our success to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country,” he said.

Asad Qaiser praised team’s efforts, saying that the nation is proud of their Parliamentarians for winning the cup.