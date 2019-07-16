Outgoing Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Ambassador of the Delegation of European Union Jean Francois Cautain paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for enhancing the relations between Pakistan and the European Union (EU). Pakistan values its relations with the European Union, which were moving in a positive direction in all spheres.