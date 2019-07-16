System in crisis

The PTI-led coalition government is striving to raise new taxes. It also claims to have slashed the expenses of the cabinet and parliament among others, but much is required to reduce the expenses of our proverbial two ‘white elephants.’ The bureaucratic red tape and rampant corruption continue to persist in many public-sector organizations. They have funds for all cosmetic measures and non-productive activities, but no funds for the organizational governance of our country and their employee’s welfare. Submitting bogus bills and lying about their expenditure is a norm in many public sector organizations.

Nothing visible is being done in response to the PM’s instructions to the cabinet to reduce public inconvenience in doing business with the government. Moreover, those in charge do not think about the employees under them in these organizations. They only think of their own personal benefits and their reputations. Curbing or minimizing political red tape should be the priority of the government and for this purpose a revamped bureaucracy is needed in Pakistan. As long as this low–level managerial talent remains in the driving seat of our economy this governance crisis will continue to persist.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad