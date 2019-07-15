Girls on top in Sargodha matric result

SARGODHA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha announced the Matriculation result 2019 here on Monday. All three top positions of the Science Group were secured by six girls belonging to Jauharabad, Khushab and Bhakkar. BISE Chairperson Dr Kausar Raees, Secretary Ch Sarfraz and Controller Examination Prof Akram Tarrar announced the result. According to the result, Laiba Iftikhar and Asaver Gul secured overall first position with 1,089 marks. Both the students who received overall first positions were studying in the KCP Model Girls High School KCP Colony Chowk Girote Jauharabad area of Khushab district. The second position was obtained by Ayesha Nawaz with 1085 marks and she was studying in the Dar-e-Arqam Girls High School Mandi Town Bhakkar. The third position was also secured by Aliza Haider, a student of District Public High School Bhakkar, Rushan Zahra Rizvi, a student of Allied School Bhakkar Campus and Fatima Asma, a student of Dar-e-Arqam School of Khushab district, after bagging 1,083 marks in the matriculation exams.