Murder condemned

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad has strongly condemned the killing of a 10-year-old boy after abuse in the Batapur police limits the other day. She said the bureau had strictly been following the legal proceedings of the case so the culprit could be arrested without any delay. Sara added the beast involved in the incident should be hanged to death through speedy legal proceedings to provide justice to the victim family. Meanwhile, Investigation Police of Burki arrested a proclaimed offender involved in the harassment of women and trespassing on the sanctity of home. The accused has been identified as Khalid.