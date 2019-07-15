close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Murder condemned

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad has strongly condemned the killing of a 10-year-old boy after abuse in the Batapur police limits the other day. She said the bureau had strictly been following the legal proceedings of the case so the culprit could be arrested without any delay. Sara added the beast involved in the incident should be hanged to death through speedy legal proceedings to provide justice to the victim family. Meanwhile, Investigation Police of Burki arrested a proclaimed offender involved in the harassment of women and trespassing on the sanctity of home. The accused has been identified as Khalid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus