Body constituted for traders’ welfare: minister

OKARA: Punjab Information Minister Pir Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari Sunday said a committee had been constituted for the welfare of traders. Talking to reporters, the minister said the Opposition parties had been making utmost efforts to use traders to create a political crisis in the country on the plea of taxation issues. The minister said the leaders of Opposition parties were misleading the masses. He said the government had accepted several demands of the traders, who repulsed the strike. The minister said the traders were sympathetic to the fiscal policies of the government. He said 220 million people of the country were taken hostage by 1,000 people. The minister said the PTI-led government would introduce a new system in the country to bring prosperity for the common man.

ORCHARD SET ON FIRE: An orchard of 6 acres of land was set to fire by rivals in Sondha Singh village. Accused Ahmad Shujaa and his accomplices set fire to the orchard of Allah Ditta.