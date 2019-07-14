Pakistan on track to improve minorities’ condition

A debate took place in the House of Lords earlier this month about minorities’ rights in Pakistan. There is no doubt that the honourable Lords were able to identify some cases of persecution, in particular, Asia Bibi’s nine-year imprisonment.

There may be other cases of a similar nature where human rights abuses have taken place. These abuses have many reasons: poverty, a lack of education and religious intolerance by a small segment of population, who take the law in their own hands.

The majority of people of Pakistan and the state are deadly against these mishaps and tragic incidents. Take the example of Asia Bibi. In that case, major pressure was exerted by extremists to hang her, but the judiciary released her declaring her innocent. It was not an easy decision but justice took place, despite the extreme odds and threats against judges.

Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights for its citizens and the state is doing its level best to tackle these extremist elements and make the state institutions strong and efficient to deal with such heinous elements. We must support the government in its efforts to implement social justice, economical reform and in dealing with extremist elements with total vigour and efficiency.

There is no evidence that these human rights abusers are sponsored or backed by the government or mainstream civil society. The situation in India is far worse in terms of minorities’ rights. Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir have been brutally dealt with for demanding basic fundamental rights to decide their own destiny. None of these incidents have been reported in the UK.

I wish people would take note of what is happening so religious minorities are safeguarded and protected equally and fairly. The answer to this question is to work and strengthen Pakistan’s democratic institutions and not to stop the development funds but make sure the funds are utilised for the purposes given, including uplifting the vulnerable minorities.

Pakistan has taken a positive action in order to combat the ills of inequality and restoring equality and social justice for all. August 11 has been officially declared minority day holiday in Pakistan. A 5 per cent job quota and reserve seats in Parliament and Senate have been announced by the government for minorities which are applicable in all provinces of Pakistan. A train also deployed from Peshawar to Karachi bearing the prominent Christian minority leaders, highlighting their contribution in making Pakistan and having a positive impact in the society and other spheres of life. Pakistan has dealt with an iron-fist with all the madrassas which were spreading extremism and hate material and now with positive reforms taking place in their curriculum, they are now being brought into the mainstream.

The Pakistan High Commission in London has taken a proactive approach in inviting ex-missionaries and their families for lunch and thanking those who rendered their services to Pakistan in education, medical and social sectors during the last 70 years and called them as the ambassadors of Pakistan.

Support by the state and religious tolerance at the general public level is manifested in hundreds of churches all across Pakistan maintained and respected. I may mention here that belief in all the Prophets and Divine Books including Jesus Christ and Bible are among main pillars of the Muslim faith. That’s why Muslims respect people of the Book.

The Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa had gone to attend the Christmas and Easter church services with the Christian community of Pakistan. He also invited the bishops and prominent Christian leaders to the GHQ for discussion and thanked them profoundly for their untiring services to Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan needs time and support, not condemnation at this critical juncture. There is a full-fledged human rights ministry which is being headed by a minister who is tackling and overseeing rights issues in Pakistan. Just recently the Prime Minister has called on the first-Pakistani cardinal in Karachi and appreciated the contribution of the Christian community of Pakistan, actions which reflect and acknowledge the great contribution of the minorities of Pakistan.

Another example of religious tolerance is the recent attempt by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to take over the administration of a very old independent Christian college, the Edwardes College in Peshawar. With the swift intervention by His Excellency Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, the Pakistani High Commissioner in the UK, I managed to talk with both the Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa during their recent trips to the UK. They both pledged that this college will remain an independent Christian college and the government will not allow any administrative interference from any quarters.

Ruth Pfau was acknowledged by Pakistan for her contribution as a Christian nun for eradicating leprosy from Pakistan. In recognition of her services, she was given a state funeral of Pakistan and the highest civil award; and was called the ‘Mother Teresa of Pakistan’. These are a handful of examples from scores of other positive things happening in the country. The point being implied is that the positives outweigh the negatives in Pakistan.

Pakistan needs to make the concerned commitments to its minorities more vibrant and proactive to keep all these assets in shape. With the increase in education and awareness among masses, the diminishing interfaith tolerance will give way to a more balanced social order wherein followers of different faiths can live together in harmony. Islam is very clear about co-existence of other religions or faiths, however, the practical part of its manifestation is critically missing. Enhanced interaction and interfaith dialogue with a view to sincerely understand mutual imperatives of coexistence is need of the hour. Steps must be taken to ensure practical compliance of the words spoken by Quaid-e-Azam in his speech on August 11, 1947: “You are free. You are free to go to your temples, mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. We are all equal citizens as a nation in this state of Pakistan.”

Europe should work with Pakistan to enhance and achieve a fair and balanced society and not alienate or criticise the country.

The author is the former mayor of Rugby and is an MBE and a recipient of the Sitara-e-Pakistan.