Two women killed in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Two married women were killed in different parts of the district on Sunday.

Batoon Khan, a refugee living in Afghan camp No 16 Haripur, told the cops of the Kotnajibullah Police Station that his daughter Wazeeran Bibi, 21, was married to Abdullah Umar a few months back.

He alleged Bibi’s husband, Abdullah, subjected her to brutal torture and she succumbed to her injuries.

The second incident was reported from Dingi village where a woman was killed after she fell into a well.

The area people spotted the body of a woman in the well and informed the police and Rescue 1122.

The rescue workers pulled out the body and shifted it to Haripur Trauma Centre for autopsy. The woman was later identified as Gul Bibi, wife of Gulzada, a resident of Shangla.