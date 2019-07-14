Who writes history?

Recently I finished a book titled ‘Quaid-e-azam Kia the Kia Nahe the’. The book is based on articles written on the life of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Most of the articles are in the form of debate, especially between Dr Safdar Mahmood and the prolific historian Dr Mubarak Ali. Both the writers have presented and counter-presented their arguments to justify their opinions. Moreover, they have cited different books and other sources as proofs to vindicate their respective claims.

However, after finishing the book, I am yet to decide who is right and who is wrong. One question that appears in my mind: where can one find history that is true to the letter and unaltered? While much has been said and written on manipulations in textbooks, nobody has bothered to question the presence of similar tendencies in history books.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad