‘Raped’ woman found in unconscious state at Sea View

A young woman, who had allegedly been raped, was found in an unconscious state in the Sea View area on Sunday.

Police officials said the 25-year-old woman was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after she was found near the Village Restaurant within the limits of the Darakshan police station. The police recorded her statement at the hospital.

She told the police that she hailed from Punjab and was staying at a residential apartment in Muslim Commercial in Defence Housing Authority. She said she had come to Karachi from her hometown for employment.

The woman claimed that earlier in the day, she had food with her two friends, Kiran and Ali, who gave her some drugs, after which she started losing her consciousness. She alleged that the male friend attempted to rape her then and as she tried to resist, both of them severely beat her up.

Darakshan SHO Shahjahan Lashari said after subjecting her to rape, Ali took her to Sea View in his car and escaped after throwing her there. The police registered a case on behalf of the victim against Kiran and Ali and initiated investigations. The SHO said medical examination of the victim had been conducted at the hospital and the police were looking for the suspects.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District South SSP on it. The police chief ordered the SSP to arrest the suspects without any delay.