Rains claim 17 lives in Nepal

NEW DELHI: At least 17 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said Friday. In neighbouring north-eastern India the death toll from floods rose to six, with 870,000 people affected, officials said. Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country´s eastern region and the southern plains.
