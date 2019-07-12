close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 13, 2019

Rains claim 17 lives in Nepal

World

AFP
July 13, 2019

NEW DELHI: At least 17 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said Friday. In neighbouring north-eastern India the death toll from floods rose to six, with 870,000 people affected, officials said. Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country´s eastern region and the southern plains.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus