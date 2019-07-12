Boy beaten to death by stepfather

OKARA: A 13-year-old boy was beaten to death by his stepfather at Phulan Toli village on Friday.

Accused Mehdi Hassan refrained Mehtab Shah from roaming outside with his friends but he did not listen, which infuriated the accused. On the day of the incident, accused Mehdi Hassan allegedly beat Mehtab with a stick which caused his death. The accused buried the deceased in a cemetery. Later, Basirpur police registered a murder case against Mehdi Hassan.

Two distilleries unearthed: Police Friday unearthed two distilleries. Police unearthed a distillery at Bhuman Shah village and arrested bootleggers Manzoor Shah, Ghazanfar and Ali Abas and recovered 110 litre liquor. Locals attacked the police to get released the drug peddlers but police did not release them.

Police unearthed another distillery at Haveli Lakha and arrested bootlegger Shabir Hussain with 120 litre liquor. Rana Ahsan was arrested with 20 litre liquor. Muhammad Ashiq was arrested with 8 litre liquor, Muhammad Sharif with 15 litre and Muhammad Asghar with 15 litre liquor. The police also arrested Rashid Masih with 410 gram charas, Muhammad Azam with 1 kg charas, Muhammad Younus with 200 gram charas and Naeem was arrested with 160 charas. Cases are registered accordingly.

FIVE HELD OVER DECANTING: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Maqbool and Civil Defence staff Friday found accused Ghulam Rasool, Shaukat Ali, Zafar Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmad and Atta Muhammad decanting gas at different places. Cases are registered accordingly.