What education?

The Intermediate College of Tump is understaffed and in a deplorable state. It is 50 years old and the current conditions there are truly unacceptable. There are only four teachers in total for this entire college, trying to teach as many subjects as they can and working themselves to the bone. Students cheat throughout exams as there is no supervision at all. We have no amenities and shoddy transport.

I would like to request the CM of Balochistan and director of education to please think about the future of the students here and help them.

Sajjad Nezar

Kech